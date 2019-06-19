Sports

Legion: Black River Falls earns lopsided sweep, Winona splits with Rochester

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:09 PM CDT

Black River Falls earned a lopsided sweep at home on Tuesday night, while Winona settled for a home split with Rochester.

Black River Falls defeated Neillsville 13-0 in five innings in the first game, and then won game two 20-3.

Winona powered its way to a 9-2 win over Rochester in game one, but they fell 6-4 in game two.

 

 

