Legion Baseball Regionals: Holmen advances to Class AA final

Class AA Regionals - Holmen

Holmen 8, La Crosse North Stars 5

Onalaska 9, Mauston 2

La Crosse North Stars 7, Sparta 6

(Holmen and Onalaska will play in the championship game on Monday)

Class A Regionals - Prairie du Chien

Viroqua 7, Westby 2

Fennimore 10, Stoddard 0

Prairie du Chien 3, Viroqua 1

Class AAA Regionals - Eau Claire

La Crosse Post 52 6, Superior 5

Minnesota Legion Baseball - St. Charles

Caledonia 6, La Crescent 0

La Crescent 10, Plainview 0

(Caledonia and La Crescent advance to sub-state on Thursday in La Crescent)

