Sports

Late comeback effort falls short for La Crosse Post 52

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 10:53 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:35 PM CDT

Late comeback effort falls short for La Crosse Post 52

La Crosse Post 52 dropped a nine-inning home contest 5-4 to Fennimore on Monday night.

Post 52 had a golden opportunity to tie things up in the seventh. La Crosse was down 5-3 but a single, double and walk loaded the bases with two outs. However, the ensuing at-bat ended as a groundout to third base.

La Crosse plated a run in the ninth inning but could not push the tying run across, ending in the 5-4 result.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars