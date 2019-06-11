Late comeback effort falls short for La Crosse Post 52

La Crosse Post 52 dropped a nine-inning home contest 5-4 to Fennimore on Monday night.

Post 52 had a golden opportunity to tie things up in the seventh. La Crosse was down 5-3 but a single, double and walk loaded the bases with two outs. However, the ensuing at-bat ended as a groundout to third base.

La Crosse plated a run in the ninth inning but could not push the tying run across, ending in the 5-4 result.

