La Crosse North Stars open Grizzly Baseball Tournament with win

LA FARGE, WI - The American Legion Post 308/220 Grizzly Baseball Tournament started Friday night in La Farge.

In game one, the La Crosse North Stars scored three times in the first inning, and four times in the third inning, on their way to an 11-1 win over Stoddard.

Tournament action continues at 10:00 AM on Saturday at Calhoun Park. The tournament runs through Sunday.

