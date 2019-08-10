La Crosse Central's Johnny Davis learns from three-time NBA champion Steph Curry

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse Central High School senior and future Wisconsin Badger Johnny Davis is back in town after a trip to California. Davis was one of 20 high school basketball players nationwide invited to three-time NBA champion Steph Curry's select basketball camp.

Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski also participated. She was one of six high school girls in the world to be invited to learn from one of the NBA's greatest. Davis said the lessons he brought back helped elevate his confidence.

"It really boosted my confidence because we were doing some shooting drills, and I was really knocking down a lot of shots," Davis said. "Steph came up to me and said, 'Way to shoot the ball.' He showed us some drills that he does and how hard he works. If you put the effort in you can become a good shooter."

Davis said the invite was the opportunity of a lifetime and a chance to show off the talent La Crosse has to offer.

"Just to have two people from the same city at a camp like that is so prestigious, and to represent our city and our state was great," Davis said.



