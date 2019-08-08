La Crosse Central football to lean on high-scoring offense as defense replaces star secondary

La Crosse Central hopes to be another playoff contender in 2019.

The Red Raiders are coming off an 8-3 season that included a playoff win. Central has reached the playoffs the last couple seasons after a string of tough years, and they hope to continue that upward trend.

Central has one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in Johnny Davis, who totaled almost 3,000 yards last year.

As this year's defense looks to replace most of its secondary, that high-scoring spread offense will be leaned on early.

"It's nice because if we do slip up on defense they can always help out a little bit, score some touchdowns," linebacker Andrew Teff said. "We can get the ball to just about anybody on our offense, too. That helps a lot, so we're not focusing on just a couple players."

"There's a lot of times where we might throw 13 plays in a row, which is totally uncharacteristic of what Central used to be, even when I was here," head coach Tony Servais. "We'd run Wing T and run the ball all the time. It's been a big change, but we're trying to make teams defend the whole field."

Central plays Eau Claire on Aug. 22.

