La Crescent soccer powers past St.Charles; Aquinas volleyball sweeps Tomah 3-0

La Crescent-Hokah soccer team captured the three rivers conference crown for a third straight year with a 3-0 win over St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura.

Aquinas volleyball took down Tomah in straight sets behind Lexi Donarski's 10 kills.

Melrose-Mindoro volleyball swept Alma Center-Lincoln 3-0. Emily Herzberg had 17 kills on the night.

