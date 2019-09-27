Sports

La Crescent soccer powers past St.Charles; Aquinas volleyball sweeps Tomah 3-0

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 12:25 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:25 AM CDT

La Crescent-Hokah soccer team captured the three rivers conference crown for a third straight year with a 3-0 win over St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura. 

Aquinas volleyball took down Tomah in straight sets behind Lexi Donarski's 10 kills. 

Melrose-Mindoro volleyball swept Alma Center-Lincoln 3-0. Emily Herzberg had 17 kills on the night. 

