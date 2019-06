La Crescent Legion baseball used a late rally Monday night to beat Westby on the road 4-3.

The Lancers were down 4-3 until Nick Peterson delivered the game-tying RBI, and then Cade McCool sealed the win with an RBI single to center field.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.