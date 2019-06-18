La Crescent Legion matches high expectations with season-opening win

After going 0-2 at the state tournament last week, La Crescent is ready to dive right into Legion season.

La Crescent is a team that returns almost everyone from last year's 33-9 campaign that wrapped up with second place finishes at state and national tournaments.

"Our goal is to win state and nationals, but for the main thing, we got a lot of experience," senior third baseman Sam Wieser said. "We have a lot of seniors, we got guys coming back as well. We've all been in these situations before. And we know what to expect and how to handle it."

On Monday night, La Crescent took down the La Crosse Juniors 9-1. Gavin Christianson was 3-for-3 with 3 RBI.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.