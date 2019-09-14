Sports

La Crescent, Holmen boys soccer pick up wins

By:

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 11:48 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:48 PM CDT

La Crescent, Holmen, and Viterbo pick up wins in Soccer

La Crescent and Holmen boys soccer each picked up wins on Friday.

La Crescent beat Caledonia 12-0 and Holmen beat Logan 3-0.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars