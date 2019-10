La Crescent girls soccer advanced to the next round of the Section 1A playoffs with a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Winona.

The sixth-seeded Lancers will next face No. 3 seed Dover-Eyota Saturday.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.