La Crescent, Caledonia Legion pick up wins, will meet in regional title game

La Crescent and Caledonia Legion each notched Minnesota Southeast Sub-State regional victories Wednesday to advance to the regional title game on Saturday.

Top seed La Crescent defeated Saint Charles 11-1 in six innings. They scored eight runs in the first two frames.

Caledonia beat Plainview 9-1 behind a solid outing by Casey Storlie.

Caledonia and La Crescent met in the high school playoffs this spring, in which the Lancers won two victories over the Warriors to advance to state. Caledonia wants to make sure that scenario doesn't repeat itself in summer Legion ball.

"You know, it'd be nice to get a little revenge on them, but it's two totally different teams than high school," Storlie said. "I'm expecting a battle, but it should be a good fight for both teams."

