La Crescent, Caledonia begin Horihan Tournament with wins

La Crescent and Caledonia kicked off Friday's Horihan Legion Tournament with early afternoon victories.

Caledonia defeated Onalaska 9-1 in the first game of the day, and the hosts defeated Lewiston 4-0.

Caledonia also won their second game of the day, a 7-0 margin over Chatfield.

