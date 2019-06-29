Sports

La Crescent, Caledonia begin Horihan Tournament with wins

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 05:13 PM CDT

La Crescent and Caledonia kicked off Friday's Horihan Legion Tournament with early afternoon victories.

Caledonia defeated Onalaska 9-1 in the first game of the day, and the hosts defeated Lewiston 4-0.

Caledonia also won their second game of the day, a 7-0 margin over Chatfield.

 

