Kohl Blooded basketball team brings past Badgers together for national tournament
Several past Wisconsin Badger basketball players united to take part in The Basketball Tournament, a single-elimination, 64-team nationwide tournament.
Past Badgers like Jordan Taylor, Vitto Brown and Khalil Iverson joined up Friday for their first tournament matchup against Mid-American Unity.
Iverson led the team with 17 points and Taylor added 16, but Kohl Blooded lost by a score of 80-71.
