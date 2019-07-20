Sports

Kohl Blooded basketball team brings past Badgers together for national tournament

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 08:33 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 08:33 PM CDT

Several past Wisconsin Badger basketball players united to take part in The Basketball Tournament, a single-elimination, 64-team nationwide tournament.

Past Badgers like Jordan Taylor, Vitto Brown and Khalil Iverson joined up Friday for their first tournament matchup against Mid-American Unity. 

Iverson led the team with 17 points and Taylor added 16, but Kohl Blooded lost by a score of 80-71.

 

