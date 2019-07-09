Sports

Juniors: La Crosse Juniors, Tomah ends in 8-8 tie.

La Crosse Juniors and Tomah played a legion baseball game Monday night at Glendale Ball Park.

Up 4-3 in the third inning. La Crosse Juniors scored four runs to take an 8-3 lead.

Tomah tied the game in the bottom of the seventh.  Game ended in an 8-8 tie.

La Crosse Juniors and Tomah will begin regional play on Thursday.  La Crosse Juniors play West Salem on Thursday in Onalaska.  Tomah plays Viroqua on Thursday in Viroqua.

 

