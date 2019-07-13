Sports

Junior Legion Regionals: Onalaska beats West Salem, Holmen

Onalaska Legion defeated both West Salem and Holmen Friday in the 16U regionals at Rick Suhr Field.

Ona beat West Salem 14-4 and then Holmen 11-2. 

Saturday's schedule at Onalaska is below:

La Crosse A's vs. Holmen, 12:00 p.m. (elimination game)

Onalaska vs. A's/Holmen, 2:30 p.m. 

