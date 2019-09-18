Johnny Davis tweaking QB style to adjust to brother Jordan's injury

Johnny Davis and the rest of Central football are still adjusting to the loss of top wide receiver Jordan Davis.

In the first full game they were without Jordan, Johnny went 15-28 with three touchdowns, but the Red Raiders didn't have as many big plays through the air, which in the past have gone to Jordan.

Johnny said whenever a play was breaking down in the past, his first thought was always, "Where's Jordan?"

Not having that as an option anymore means he has to change as a quarterback.

"Yeah of course, and if he's there and bunch of guys are around him I'll still throw it up to him and he'll go get it," Davis said about his complete trust in Jordan.

"It's just knowing my reads now [without him]. It's just getting the ball out on time because--we still have Terrance and a couple other athletic wide receivers, but they're not going to be as good as Jordan and ball-hawking as him, so it's just more reading and getting the ball on time.

"I'm [now] more of a pocket passer [without Jordan], because usually whenever I'd throw to Jordan it'd be when I was in the pocket or on the run because he would just find ways to get open. Now I'm just going to have to look for guys right away."

Central plays its final nonconference game at Merrill this Friday.

