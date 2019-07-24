Joe Delagrave reflects on wheelchair rugby career ahead of Tokyo 2020

Local Paralympian Joe Delagrave isn't taking any time off during the dog days of summer. 400 days out from Tokyo 2020, he's hitting the gym hard.

With the help of his wife April, Delagrave is training five to six days a week as he gets ready to compete in wheelchair rugby in Tokyo.

A boating accident paralyzed him from the chest down during his freshman year at Winona State, and now he'll be on his third Olympic team. He says whatever your circumstance, positives can be made from them.

"I think a lot of people, someone in my situation can play that victim card, where it's easy and lazy to just say, 'It's not my fault I'm in this wheelchair,' or 'It's not my fault I acquired this disease, or whatever it is," Delagrave said. "There's a lot of people that have things that are hidden--anxiety, depression--things like that that people can't even see. But I think-every day we wake up, and we get a choice, whether we're going to have a positive attitude, find an opportunity in our circumstances and don't let those circumstances define you."

After Tokyo, Delagrave plans to be a motivational speaker full-time.

