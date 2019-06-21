J.J. Watt excited to participate in joint Texans-Packers practices this August

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

J.J. Watt said in a press conference at University Ridge in Madison that he is excited for a chance to be a part of Packers training camp in August.

Watt and the rest of the Houston Texans will hold two joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay on Aug. 5 and 6 before the teams have a preseason clash on Aug. 8.

Watt said he remembers attending Packers training camp as a kid like it was yesterday.

"Being a kid growing up, I went to one day of training camp, and I watched from the fence, and I went over to the parking lot and threw a t-shirt over for autographs," Watt told reporters in Madison. "I did all that. I watched them bike over, and I'll never forget looking through that fence and just thinking to myself, 'Those guys do this for a living.' That to me was one of the coolest things in the world. I literally couldn't wrap my head around the fact they got to play football for a living. That was one of those moments that kind of led me down that path to where I am today."

