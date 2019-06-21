Sports

J.J. Watt excited to participate in joint Texans-Packers practices this August

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 06:00 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 06:00 PM CDT

J.J. Watt said in a press conference at University Ridge in Madison that he is excited for a chance to be a part of Packers training camp in August.

Watt and the rest of the Houston Texans will hold two joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay on Aug. 5 and 6 before the teams have a preseason clash on Aug. 8.

Watt said he remembers attending Packers training camp as a kid like it was yesterday.

"Being a kid growing up, I went to one day of training camp, and I watched from the fence, and I went over to the parking lot and threw a t-shirt over for autographs," Watt told reporters in Madison. "I did all that. I watched them bike over, and I'll never forget looking through that fence and just thinking to myself, 'Those guys do this for a living.' That to me was one of the coolest things in the world. I literally couldn't wrap my head around the fact they got to play football for a living. That was one of those moments that kind of led me down that  path to where I am today."

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars