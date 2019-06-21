Jerry Kelly leads after day one of AmFam Championship
Wisconsin native Jerry Kelly is atop the leaderboard after day one of the fourth annual American Family Insurance Championship.
Kelly shot a 7-under 65 and has a two-stroke lead over fellow Wisconsin golfer Steve Stricker.
