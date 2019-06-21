Sports

Jerry Kelly leads after day one of AmFam Championship

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 05:51 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 05:51 PM CDT

Wisconsin native Jerry Kelly is atop the leaderboard after day one of the fourth annual American Family Insurance Championship. 

Kelly shot a 7-under 65 and has a two-stroke lead over fellow Wisconsin golfer Steve Stricker.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars