Jacob Lerum introduces new offense in first year at Eleva-Strum helm

Last year's Dairyland runner-up was Eleva-Strum, as they went 4-2 in conference. The Cards made it to level 2 of the playoffs last year before being shut out by Bangor.

The philosophy on offense will stay the same--establish the run, Senior running back Andrew Schoen looks to pick up where he left off last year-- almost 1,000 yards and nearly seven yards a carry.

How they establish the run will be different from their previous option style. The Cardinals have a new coach in Jacob Lerum, who is making his head coaching debut with the program. He says the preseason has been about instilling new ways of thinking about familiar positions.

"Getting the kids to understand the fullback in the option is a little different than the fullback we're going to use," Lerum said. "It's a different type of player. Some of the kids were confused a little bit, and they fit in different spots. So we've been actually moving positions quite a bit. It's just a different terminology that we've used."

Eleva-Strum travels to Mondovi Friday night.

