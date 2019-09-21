Isaac Petersen quietly shattering records for La Crescent boys soccer

In boys soccer, one La Crescent star is a walking highlight reel.

It's Lancer senior Isaac Petersen. With a hat trick in a Thursday win over Dover-Eyota, Petersen has 22 goals on the season, and 93 for his career. He also owns the Lancers' school scoring record.

He's become so dangerous that other teams will sometimes put three guys on him, but Isaac is as humble as can be.

"It's kind of weird that everybody knows who I am and what I can do," Petersen said. "The only coach that has really put someone on me the whole game is Dover, because their coach is pretty smart. It was a little annoying, but you've got to play through it."

"What's so nice about him is I think out of his 49 goals last season, at least a third of them were from the air. He's so strong in the air," head JP Piche said.

"Right now I don't know if it's really sunk in that I've done all that," Petersen said on his scoring records. "Definitely throughout my future I'll look back and think of all the things I've done. They're pretty good accomplishments I have on my resume now."

La Crescent sits atop the Three Rivers Conference and will next play Saturday at Rochester Lourdes.



