Independence-Gilmanton football introduces new coach as numbers dwindle

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 06:12 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 07:34 PM CDT

It's a changing of the guard for Independence-Gilmanton football. After a 3-7 season, the Indees have a new coach in Bruce Bowerman, who spent the last 27 seasons at Osseo-Fairchild.

He faces a few obstacles, including installing a new offense and replacing the top quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tackler. But the most glaring obstacle is a lack of numbers.

"We're facing a real challenge of a lot of small schools fielding 11-man teams. We're right at about 18, 19, 20 players," Bowerman said. "That makes it very, very difficult because you almost have no depth. About a third of our team are freshmen, and some of them are very capable freshman, but you're throwing freshmen in varsity situations without that experience."

Independence-Gilmanton opens play at home Friday against Boyceville.

 

