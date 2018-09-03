Impressive start for the UW-La Crosse football team

Sports

LA CROSSE, WI - For the fifth consecutive year, the UW-La Crosse football team starts its season with a win.  The Eagles beat Luther College 52-21.  It is the most points scored in a season opener for the team since scoring 54 points versus Winona State in 1996.

With 7 new starters on offense, the Eagles showed a balanced attack, throwing for 218 yards and rushing for 209 yards. UWL scored on all five possessions in the first half, allowing many on the first team offense to sit in the second half.

"Our starting offense was 5-5 for this week.  Is that going to happen every week?  Of course not.  But you have to be pretty happy with the new offensive coordinator, almost an entire new offense personnel wise, then coming out 5-5 in the first half," head coach Mike Schmidt said.

"It was nice.  We didn't want to come in here and punt," senior quarterback Ben Schramski said.  "Coach Schmidt was talking about how we are going to get some punt opportunities this week and different schemes we are going to run.  I was like we can't be punting.   We are not looking to punt as an offense.   We got down the field, put some drives together and it was fun day.  I feel like we have a lot of things to work on.   I felt like we were clicking for a little bit at times, but we have a lot of things to work on.  We have a huge game coming up next week too."

UW-La Crosse will play at Illinois Wesleyan University on September 8th.  Kickoff is scheduled for 1pm.      

 

 

 

