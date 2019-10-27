HS Cross Country: All local state qualifiers

In Saturday's sectional cross country action across the state, Onalaska girls cross country took first in Division 1, Logan boys took first in Division 2, and Aquinas boys took first in Division 3.

Kora Malececk took first for the D1 girls with a time of 18:07.1, and Logan's Zach Slevin took first in boys Division 2 with a time of 16:57.2.

In Division 3, Andrew Skemp of Aquinas had the top time of 16:30.5, and Anelise Egge of Kickapoo-La Farge won with a time of 19:25.9.

Our local schools also qualified numerous individuals for the upcoming state championships. You can find all local state qualifiers and their sectional times below by division:

Division 1 Girls:

(Onalaska will send team after winning sectional)

Division 1 Boys:

Wesley Barnhart, Central (16:48.9)

Division 2 Girls:

Greta Trapp, Logan (20:48.2)

Caitlin Fox, Viroqua (21:00.4)

Journey Malacina, Mauston (21:01.5)

Macey Tauscher, West Salem (21:05.7)

Ellie Haverland, Logan (21:21.8)

Division 2 Boys:

(Logan sends team thanks to sectional win)

Charlie McKinney, West Salem (17:19.0)

Brady Niemeier, West Salem (17:24.8)

Eli Boppart, Mauston (17:35.9)

Division 3 Girls:

(Brookwood will send team after taking second in sectional)

Anelise Egge, Kickapoo-La Farge (19:25.9)

Reese Ehrat, Cochrane-Fountain City (20:25.5)

Hannah Munson, Hillsboro (20:38.6)

Lizzie Stuebs, Luther (20:45.9)

Division 3 Boys:

(Aquinas and New Lisbon will send teams after going 1-2 in sectional)

Jarret Carpenter, Cashton (16:42.9)

Carson Hayes, Cashton (17:10.3)

Wesley Pronschinske, Cochrane-Fountain City (17:19.2)

Nolan Reese, Kickapoo-La Farge (17:21.7)

