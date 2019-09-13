Holmen's front seven, Johnny Davis's trust in receivers to be pivotal points in Friday clash

We have a major showdown in store for MVC football Friday night, as Holmen and Central face off at UWL's Roger Harring Stadium.

Holmen hopes to continue owning the trenches in this one. They ran the ball 45 times in their 18-point win over West Salem last week, and are averaging almost 200 rushing yards per game.

On the flip side, Central's passing game sputtered late last week against Tomah after they lost Jordan Davis. Johnny Davis has completed 31 passes so far, per Wissports.net, with 16 of those going to his brother Jordan.

Coach Servais says getting Johnny Davis comfortable with other receiving targets is key.

"I think he started not trusting some of his receivers a little bit," Servais said. "We had some drops. I think we had six or seven drops in that game, and we've got to get back to Johnny believing in his teammates. Holmen likes to blitz. They'll come from all over. It's one of the things that we've got to try to provide Johnny some time to throw the ball. We've got to open some holes and get our running game going as well."

"We've just got to tackle well, not give up big plays over the top," Holmen head coach Travis Kowalski said. "They're going to look to get after it up front with their offensive line. Our defensive line has to play well. It's one of those kind of things where you just try and contain a guy like that, because he's so athletic."

