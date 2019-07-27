Holmen's Duane Vike to be inducted into WBCA Hall of Fame

Longtime Holmen girls basketball coach Duane Vike will be inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this fall.

Vike coached Holmen girls basketball for more than 30 years and amassed over 400 wins. His teams won 11 regional titles, 2 sectional titles and one state title. He also coached softball to a state title in 1999, and Holmen Legion baseball to a 2012 state title.

The induction ceremony is set for Sept. 28 at the Wilderness Resort in the Dells.

