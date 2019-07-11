Sports

Holmen Post 284 wins seventh consecutive game behind Leis two-hitter

Jake Leis tossed a two-hitter for Holmen Post 284 in Wednesday's 5-0 win at Onalaska.

Leis didn't allow a hit until a single in the bottom of the sixth.

Holmen's Mason Palmer went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs.

Post 284 has won seven straight games and 17 of their last 18.

 

 

