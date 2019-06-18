Sports

Holmen Post 284 gets road win at West Salem

WEST SALEM, WI - Holmen and West Salem played a legion baseball game on Monday in West Salem.

Kevin Koelbl went 4-5 at the plate, including a 3-run home run in the second inning.  Cam Weber pitched five scoreless innings, leading Post 284 to the 10-0 win.  

Holmen Post 284 improves to 7-3 this summer.  

 

