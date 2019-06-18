Holmen Post 284 gets road win at West Salem

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEST SALEM, WI - Holmen and West Salem played a legion baseball game on Monday in West Salem.

Kevin Koelbl went 4-5 at the plate, including a 3-run home run in the second inning. Cam Weber pitched five scoreless innings, leading Post 284 to the 10-0 win.

Holmen Post 284 improves to 7-3 this summer.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.