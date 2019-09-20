Sports

Holmen, Onalaska each score in final minute to force draw

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 10:59 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:17 PM CDT

Holmen, Onalaska each score in final minute to force draw

With one point separating Holmen and Onalaska boys soccer atop the MVC standings, Thursday's match between the two did not disappoint.

Garrett Harper scored the opening goal with a header with 30 seconds to play in the second half. 15 seconds later, Kyle Palmberg sent a shot on goal for Holmen that Onalaska goalie Jacob Breiling blocked, but the ball rolled over to Quinton Olson, who scored off the rebound opportunity to equalize.

With the 1-1 result, Holmen remains one point ahead of Onalaska.

Elsewhere in MVC action, Tomah blanked Logan 3-0 while West Salem and Central battled to a 4-4 draw.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars