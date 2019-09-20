Holmen, Onalaska each score in final minute to force draw
With one point separating Holmen and Onalaska boys soccer atop the MVC standings, Thursday's match between the two did not disappoint.
Garrett Harper scored the opening goal with a header with 30 seconds to play in the second half. 15 seconds later, Kyle Palmberg sent a shot on goal for Holmen that Onalaska goalie Jacob Breiling blocked, but the ball rolled over to Quinton Olson, who scored off the rebound opportunity to equalize.
With the 1-1 result, Holmen remains one point ahead of Onalaska.
Elsewhere in MVC action, Tomah blanked Logan 3-0 while West Salem and Central battled to a 4-4 draw.
