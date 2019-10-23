Sports

Holmen, Onalaska boys soccer cruise through opening regional play

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 11:16 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:16 PM CDT

10/22/19 - HS Boy's Soccer

Holmen and Onalaska boys soccer each cruised to opening round victories in the WIAA Regional playoffs.

Holmen beat Menomonie 8-1 while Onalaska shut out Sparta 3-0.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars