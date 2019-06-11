Holmen Legion wins extra inning game against Viroqua

VIROQUA, WI - The Holmen and Viroqua Legion baseball teams played on Monday night at the Viroqua Park Bowl Complex.

Holmen struck first in the 6th inning, off a Ryland Wall sacrifice fly. Viroqua answered in the bottom of the seventh, Evan Hubatch's single scored Brett Skrede to tie the game 1-1.

Holmen scored two runs in extra innings to come away with the 3-1 win.

