Sports

Holmen Legion slugs its way to 13-0 win

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:06 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 11:16 PM CDT

Holmen Legion slugs its way to 13-0 win

Holmen Legion baseball rattled off 13 runs in five innings to secure a 13-0 win over the La Crosse North Stars at Viking Field Monday night.

Post 284 delivered eight runs in the bottom of the fifth. Ryland Wall crushed a two-out grand slam to trigger the mercy rule.

 

