Holmen Legion slugs its way to 13-0 win
Holmen Legion baseball rattled off 13 runs in five innings to secure a 13-0 win over the La Crosse North Stars at Viking Field Monday night.
Post 284 delivered eight runs in the bottom of the fifth. Ryland Wall crushed a two-out grand slam to trigger the mercy rule.
