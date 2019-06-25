Holmen Legion slugs its way to 13-0 win

Holmen Legion baseball rattled off 13 runs in five innings to secure a 13-0 win over the La Crosse North Stars at Viking Field Monday night.

Post 284 delivered eight runs in the bottom of the fifth. Ryland Wall crushed a two-out grand slam to trigger the mercy rule.

