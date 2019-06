Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

HOLMEN, WI - Holmen Post 284 played Chippewa Falls in a doubleheader today in Holmen.

Holmen won game one 4-1. In game two, Nevin Wall threw a no-hitter in Post 284's 10-0 win.

