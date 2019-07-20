Holmen keeps rolling with win over Onalaska

Holmen Post 284 defeated Onalaska Post 336 6-2 in the AA regional tournament on Friday.

Ryland Wall hit a grand slam to propel Holmen, who have won 24 of their last 25 games.

Ben Byom and Dylan Westcott tossed a combined one-hitter for Post 284. Byom got the start and racked up six strikeouts over four frames.

Holmen will face the winner of the north Stars and Sparta on Saturday at 5 p.m.

