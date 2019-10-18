Holmen football hopes to take away Lubinsky, Onalaska run game

Tonight an MVC showdown decides the conference title: Onalaska against Holmen. If Ona wins, they win the title. Holmen wins, we have a three way tie for first place.

On Thursday News 8 Sports reported how confident Onalaska is in its defense that brings size and physicality. Holmen head coach Travis Kowalski said in his 12 years, this is the best Onalaska team he's seen, but his Vikings are up to the challenge.

This game comes down to who can dictate the line of scrimmage. Holmen has run the ball 362 times, and passed just 67 times this season. Kowalski said if you do something well you keep doing it, so don't expect Holmen to mix in more passes. On the flip side, Adam Quam and the defense say they have one key goal.

"You guys know Lubinsky is one of the top carriers in the conference. So shutting him down and guys proving a statement after we got torched in the run game last week. Just shut him down, make them throw the ball."

News 8 Sports will have highlights during the News 8 Highlight Zone.

