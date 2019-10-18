Holmen boys soccer beats Onalaska to secure MVC title

Matt Espelien scored two goals as Holmen boys soccer defeated Onalaska 2-0 to secure the MVC title Thursday night.

Espelien scored first in the 41st minute off a counterattack started by Kyle Palmberg. Palmberg intercepted an Ona pass and sent a through ball up to Espelien, who snuck it past Jacob Breiling from a few yards away.

Espelien drew a controversial foul in the box in the second half, in which the whistle was blown for the PK several seconds after the foul occurred. Espelien then tucked the penalty calmly past Breiling for the 2-0 advantage.

Holmen's defensive efforts limited Onalaska to just a few dangerous scoring chances, with most of them coming after the 2-0 lead was established. After the game Holmen head coach Guy Turner praised both team's efforts.

"For years we've been talking about how the MVC needs to have some more respect around the state," Turner said. "Hopefully going in as the one seed for Onalaska, hopefully what we've been able to show as the three seed, we're playing with a little chip on our shoulder right now, and I think you saw the start of it."

WIAA Regionals begin next Tuesday.

