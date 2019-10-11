Sports

Holmen boys soccer beats Logan, Onalaska ties Central

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 12:28 AM CDT

MVC leading Onalaska boys soccer plays La Crosse Central

Holmen boys soccer defeated Logan 10-1 and Onalaska tied Central 1-1 on Thursday night.

Holmen and Onalaska are now tied atop the MVC.

 

 

