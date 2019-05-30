Holmen boys golf ready for competition at state

HOLMEN, WI - The 2019 WIAA boys golf state tournament will take place on June 3-4 at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.

The Holmen boys golf team will compete in the Division 1 field after placing second at the Wisconsin Rapids Sectional on Tuesday. This is the Vikings first trip to state as a team since 2014.

Depth has been a key for Holmen this spring, who won their second straight MVC title. Three golfers finished in the top 10 at sectionals. The team believes they have two more good rounds of golf left in them.

"The team is feeling really good. We are going in with the mindset that we are going to win. We had the same mindset at sectionals. We went in knowing we were the best team out there. Unfortunately, Middleton beat us but we got through. And before we went out we said we were the best team and nobody is going to beat us," senior Cody Dirks said.

"We trust each other that we are going to play well. When someone trusts you, that almost feels like you can actually play the best you can, knowing that people depend on you and trust you," junior Nathan Damaschke said.

"This year is going to be a lot more fun I think. Last year, I put a lot of pressure on myself. It was cool to see the experience. But this year is going to be fun because I am going with all my buddies. Go out there and have fun, and we have a chance to bring back a championship to Holmen," junior Carson Brock said.



