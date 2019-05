HOLMEN, WI - The Central and Holmen softball teams played in a Division 1 first round playoff game.

Pitcher Delaney Sacia allowed just two hits, leading the Vikings to the 10-0 win.

Holmen plays DeForest in the regional final on Thursday in DeForest.

