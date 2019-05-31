Sports

Holmen baseball drops regional final to Marshfield

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:59 PM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 11:29 PM CDT

5/30/19 - Baseball - (6) Marshfield 4, (3) Holmen 2

Holmen baseball lost its regional final to Marshfield 4-2 on Thursday evening.

The Vikings scored first in the fourth thanks to a squeeze bunt, but the Tigers responded in the next frame with four two-out runs.

Holmen got to within two entering the final frame and brought the winning run to the plate, but could not muster a comeback.


