Holmen baseball drops regional final to Marshfield

Holmen baseball lost its regional final to Marshfield 4-2 on Thursday evening.

The Vikings scored first in the fourth thanks to a squeeze bunt, but the Tigers responded in the next frame with four two-out runs.

Holmen got to within two entering the final frame and brought the winning run to the plate, but could not muster a comeback.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.