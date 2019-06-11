Holmen 17U Legion's Bennett Conley fans 11 in win over Cochrane-Fountain City

Holmen 17U Legion pitcher Bennett Conley struck out 11 batters in a complete game effort as Holmen defeated Cochrane-Fountain City 6-3.

Evan Jamesson delivered a clutch two-RBI double with two outs in the third to put Holmen up 3-0, and the offense gave Conley some more run support later to seal the win.

