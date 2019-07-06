Holgate home run lifts Loggers to win over Border Cats

Northwoods League All-Star Ryan Holgate blasted a two-run home run late Friday night to help lift the Loggers to a 4-3 win over the Border Cats.

Holgate's home run broke a 2-2 tie. The ball left his bat at 109 mph and tucked just inside the right foul pole.

Loggers starter Matt Kennedy pitched 7 1/3 innings and allowed three unearned runs.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.