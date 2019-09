Melrose-Mindoro hitter Emily Herzberg recorded 27 kills in the Mustangs' 3-0 home sweep of Alma-Pepin Thursday night.

Herzberg has over 1,200 kills for her career.

In Coulee action, G-E-T earned a home sweep of Viroqua.

