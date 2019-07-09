Here is the latest Wisconsin sports news from The Associated Press

​​​​​​​ PITTSBURGH (AP) - Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers has pulled out of Monday's All-Star Home Run Derby with a back injury and will be replaced by Oakland Athletics slugger Matt Chapman. Yelich leads the majors with 31 home runs but has dealt with back issues at times throughout the first half. Yelich had been practicing for the showcase and broke a window on a houseboat outside PNC Park earlier this week while preparing.

Brewers infielder Mauricio Dubon has experienced minor league baseball's many inequalities from all sides. He's been an outsider, an underdog and a nobody who can barely afford his own equipment. He's come out the other end, then been knocked down a few pegs and forced to fight his way back. The Brewers called up the 24-year-old Sunday for his major league debut. He's the first big leaguer born-and-raised in Honduras.

Shanshan Feng hits 7-iron to 3 feet for a birdie on the final hole Sunday to close with a 9-under 63 and a one-shot victory over Ariya Jutanugarn in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. Feng won for the first time since November 2017.



