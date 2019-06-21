Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

Sports

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 07:17 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 07:17 AM CDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Timberwolves have bolstered their backcourt with Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver and Washington's Jaylen Nowell. They landed Culver after a proposed trade pushed them up five slots in the first round. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press the Wolves agreed to deal power forward Dario Saric and the No. 11 pick for the No. 6 selection from the Phoenix Suns, who officially drafted Culver. The Wolves took North Carolina small forward Cameron Johnson.

LAKE FOREST, Ill.

The Chicago Bears have signed sixth-round draft pick Duke Shelley to a four-year contract. The cornerback from Kansas State recorded 165 tackles and eight interceptions over four seasons for the Wildcats. He started the first seven games last year before suffering a season-ending toe injury. The Bears now have all five draft picks under contract.
 

