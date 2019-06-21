Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SAN ANTONIO,TX - OCTOBER 17 : Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jimmy Buttler talk after a foul called against the San Antonio Spurs in season opener at AT&T Center on October 17 , 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Timberwolves have bolstered their backcourt with Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver and Washington's Jaylen Nowell. They landed Culver after a proposed trade pushed them up five slots in the first round. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press the Wolves agreed to deal power forward Dario Saric and the No. 11 pick for the No. 6 selection from the Phoenix Suns, who officially drafted Culver. The Wolves took North Carolina small forward Cameron Johnson.

LAKE FOREST, Ill.

The Chicago Bears have signed sixth-round draft pick Duke Shelley to a four-year contract. The cornerback from Kansas State recorded 165 tackles and eight interceptions over four seasons for the Wildcats. He started the first seven games last year before suffering a season-ending toe injury. The Bears now have all five draft picks under contract.



