Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Timberwolves have bolstered their backcourt with Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver and Washington's Jaylen Nowell. They landed Culver after a proposed trade pushed them up five slots in the first round. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press the Wolves agreed to deal power forward Dario Saric and the No. 11 pick for the No. 6 selection from the Phoenix Suns, who officially drafted Culver. The Wolves took North Carolina small forward Cameron Johnson.
LAKE FOREST, Ill.
The Chicago Bears have signed sixth-round draft pick Duke Shelley to a four-year contract. The cornerback from Kansas State recorded 165 tackles and eight interceptions over four seasons for the Wildcats. He started the first seven games last year before suffering a season-ending toe injury. The Bears now have all five draft picks under contract.
- Viroqua, Onalaska have big day at Viroqua Legion Tournament
- Tractor pull champion Larry Koester inspiring others decades after life-altering accident
- Prairie du Chien hosts 20 team WBY Tournament
- Pronschinske's good start spoiled in extra innings Loggers loss
- J.J. Watt excited to participate in joint Texans-Packers practices this August