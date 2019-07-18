Hall of Fame coach prepares field for former team

The La Crescent Legion baseball team played their first round postseason game at home on Tuesday against St. Charles. Before any players arrive for the game, you can find George Horihan out at the ballpark working on the field.

"Keep the dirt off the grass and the grass off the dirt. Make it look nice, that's the main thing," Horihan said.

Horihan coached the La Crescent baseball team from 1974 through 2001. During his 28 year career, he won more than 400 games and three legion baseball state titles. Horihan was inducted into the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2007. The baseball field at La Crescent High School is named after him.

"It makes it tough because I have to do more work because my name is on the field. If you look around you can tell it's taken care of better than the rest of the area," Horihan said.

Horihan comes to the field every day to mow the outfield, clean off the bleachers or water the infield. Horihan said the coaches and players like to play on a nice looking field, and he even receives praise from the visiting teams.

"Players come from other towns, and they just love the field. Teams come down from the cities every year and can't believe how nice of a field we have," Horihan said.

While Horihan receives the credit, he knows it takes more than one person to keep the ballpark beautiful.

"More community than just me. I take a lot of credit I shouldn't take because I'm just around. Just nice to have the field to play on and have kids to play on, that's the main thing," Horihan said.

Horihan will turn 80 years old in December, and he hopes to continue to work on the ballpark every season.

"It's good to be doing something. Being around it. Coaching or playing or being around the baseball players. It's enjoyable," Horihan said.





