Haggerty one of many potent bats for Onalaska Legion

Right after receiving an honorable mention in the midseason Legion rankings, Onalaska Post 336 went out and raised the bar. The team went 4-0 over the weekend and won their own tournament with a mix of dominant pitching and hitting from throughout the lineup.

A constant run-producer has been third baseman Conner Haggerty, who's hitting .300 and has 7 home runs so far, including one over the weekend.

Haggerty says he's been keeping it simple at the dish.

"Getting up in the count is really big. Being able to see the pitch coming in, making sure it's either a fastball or curveball," Haggerty said.

