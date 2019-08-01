Hader surrenders late home run, Brewers drop series to A's

For the second time this series, Josh Hader surrendered a game-winning home run, and it once again led to a loss at the hands of the Oakland Athletics, 5-3.

Hader entered the eighth inning of Thursday's ballgame with the Brewers leading 3-2 and gave up a leadoff walk before surrendering the go-ahead home run to Matt Chapman.

The Athletics added another run in the frame for insurance, and closer Liam Hendriks retired Christian Yelich, Keston Hiura and Mike Moustakas in order to take the series.

The Brewers travel to take on the Cubs in Wrigley Field Friday at 1:20 p.m.

