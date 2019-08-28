Greg Gard on Kobe King in 2019: "His confidence is back"

Wisconsin men 's basketball head coach Greg Gard said at a press conference Tuesday at UWL that he's looking forward to the Badgers' Nov. 1 opener against UWL.

The UW head coach likes hosting a WIAC school every year in part because the athletes have a passion for the game that Gard says can sometimes be lost at higher levels.

Gard was asked how Central grad Kobe King might factor into this season. After an injured patella his freshman year, King returned last year and played in all 34 games for about 19 minutes a game. Gard says this year King is ready for a bigger role.

" His confidence is back. It's returned, " Gard said. " When you have a full offseason to prepare-- last year he didn't. He didn't start playing until July, so he missed most of the offseason. And then I watched just a hesitancy--he was worried about his injury, and whether he was going to be okay. That took a while, and that's normal. But hopefully he's past that now, he's cleared that hurdle. He had a great summer and he looks great physically. "

Gard added that King has brought an infectious positive energy to the team this offseason, and he's excited to watch the redshirt sophomore take the next step forward.

